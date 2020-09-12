Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $796.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

