Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

