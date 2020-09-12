Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

OVV stock opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

