Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $30,505.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,176,896 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.