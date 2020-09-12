Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,147 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

