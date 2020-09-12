Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$98.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.69. The stock has a market cap of $553.13 million and a P/E ratio of -41.88.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
