Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$98.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.69. The stock has a market cap of $553.13 million and a P/E ratio of -41.88.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

