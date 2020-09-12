Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of ECL opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

