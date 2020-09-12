Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,608 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,936,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECHO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $738.95 million, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

