Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 530,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 449,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

EBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $611.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

