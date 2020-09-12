Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

