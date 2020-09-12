Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EOI opened at $14.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

