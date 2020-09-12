EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.50

News stories about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s score:

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESYJY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

