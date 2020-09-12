EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.50

News stories about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the headlines that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s score:
- BA and easyJet sites vulnerable to cyber attacks, study warns (belfasttelegraph.co.uk)
- Hundreds of data security risks on Marriott, British Airways and easyJet websites exposed by Which? (which.co.uk)
- Moment easyJet passenger, 46, with lung damage is thrown off plane for not wearing a face mask (dailymail.co.uk)
- Man with chronic asthma hyperventilated after being forced to wear face mask on easyJet flight (msn.com)
- EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.
About EASYJET PLC/S
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
