E. W. Scripps (SSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 25th

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

E. W. Scripps has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SSP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SSP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

