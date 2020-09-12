Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 6.2%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 80,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,036,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several research analysts have commented on DYNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

