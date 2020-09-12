Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,280 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.83% of Dycom Industries worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,386.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.