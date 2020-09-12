Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,090.56 ($14.25).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,337.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,087.87. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,558.62 ($20.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

