DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.66

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $78.08, with a volume of 23991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.23.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

