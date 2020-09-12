Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,581.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.