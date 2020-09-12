Douglas N. Armer Sells 811 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $19,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,291.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

