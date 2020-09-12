Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$60.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCBO. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.31. Docebo has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$58.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

