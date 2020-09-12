DMM: Governance Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $26.49 million and $3.46 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.05076641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,882,369 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

