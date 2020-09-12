Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Dividend And Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DNI stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Dividend And Income Fund has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.97.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

