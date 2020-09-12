Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.92. 13,397,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 16,574,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

