DigixDAO Market Capitalization Hits $10.83 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $84,978.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $71.87 or 0.00695542 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 150,681 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui, BigONE, Gate.io, AirSwap, Bitbns, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.