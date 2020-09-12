Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Up 5.5%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.27. 308,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 219,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The firm has a market cap of $414.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

