DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford Sells 12,886 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $383.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.10 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

