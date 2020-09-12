DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 9,965 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $3,969,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $383.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.10 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 663.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in DexCom by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.