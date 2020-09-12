Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLAKY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

