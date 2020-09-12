Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.17 and last traded at $44.18. 686,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 517,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

