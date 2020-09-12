David Daly Buys 3,198 Shares of Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) Stock

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly purchased 3,198 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £11,320.92 ($14,792.79).

David Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frasers Group alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, David Daly sold 1,316 shares of Frasers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £3,776.92 ($4,935.21).

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.62. Frasers Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 174.20 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 536.35 ($7.01). The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.23.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) by GBX (1.50) (($0.02)).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.