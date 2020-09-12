Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Receives $115.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

DQ opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $137.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

