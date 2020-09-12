Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 10,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,532,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,370.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 9,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.32 per share, with a total value of C$22,272.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 6,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

