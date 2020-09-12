Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.89 ($51.63).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

