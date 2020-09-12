Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 1,201,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 839,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 174,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

