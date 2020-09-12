Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$5.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of CXI opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million and a P/E ratio of -376.67. Currency Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.70.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

