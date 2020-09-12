Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

