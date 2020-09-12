CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 242.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

CCI opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

