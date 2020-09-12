Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.48% of Crowdstrike worth $1,128,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,679,867 shares of company stock worth $912,942,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $126.28 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

