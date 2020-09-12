Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 212,076 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $5,850,319.77.

CRWD opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

