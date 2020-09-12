Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

CROX opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

