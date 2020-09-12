Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Share Price

Media headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of -2.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EADSF opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

EADSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

