Critical Analysis: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 6.57 $3.04 billion $4.76 26.47 Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.15 $11.91 million $1.27 45.08

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 34.27% 21.32% 14.31% Blackbaud 2.44% 16.68% 3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electronic Arts and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 7 17 1 2.76 Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus target price of $141.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Blackbaud on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

