CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

