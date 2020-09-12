CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$83.00 and a 12-month high of C$128.87.

In related news, Senior Officer James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,144.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,107.20.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

