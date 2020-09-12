Creightons plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells £56,000 in Stock

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

CRL stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.23. Creightons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.54.

Creightons (LON:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.99 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Creightons’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

