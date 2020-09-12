Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

