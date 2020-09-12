Cream Finance Trading 135.4% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $39.18 million and $16.13 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 135.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $261.32 or 0.02532870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.01618346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203962 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

