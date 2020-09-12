Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$18,264.51 in Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 18,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$18,264.51 ($13,046.08).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Countplus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Countplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Countplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.