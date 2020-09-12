Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $11.26 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

