Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,079 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

CSOD opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

